DOSSIER: THE WORLD AT RISK

Diabetes is often thought of as being a uniquely ‘Western’ problem. But with more than 400 million people affected around the world, Mark Rowe reports on how this is in fact a global threat.

CITIES: BUILDING BLOCKS

Despite protests, an experimental pedestrianisation system is proving to be a hit in Barcelona's traffic-swamped streets. Jules Stewart reports on the Spanish ‘Superblocks’

CONSERVATION: ROOTS OF SUCCESS

By replanting their mangrove forests, residents of Senegal's Sine-Saloum Delta have found a more sustainable way to harness their natural resources. Daniel Allen reports

MOUNTAINEERING: SUMMIT FEVER

In 2015, Jules Mountain was attempting to climb Everest when the worst earthquake to hit Nepal shook the region. In his book, Aftershock, he describes the dilemma between following his dream or accepting reality...

TRAVEL: PLANTING THE FUTURE

2017 marks the 150th anniversary of Sri Lanka's first tea plantation. Today, the industry provides the country with more than just a source of income. Sarah Gilbert visits those providing us with the UK's favourite drink

EXPLORE: ONE WOMAN WALKS WALES

Ursula Martin never thought she would walk 3,700 miles around Wales, but following a cancer diagnosis it seemed like the only reasonable thing to do

