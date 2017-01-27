February 2017

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Photostory: Life by the Horns

In South Sudan, Tariq Zaidi documents the Mundari tribe, farmers of a breed of cattle called Ankole-Watusi – a distinctive white animal with curved horns, also known as ‘the cattle of kings’

Population: Aragón’s Abandoned Villages

The thousand-year-old Kingdom of Aragón is today home to Europe’s largest number of abandoned villages. Jules Stewart reports on its repopulation efforts

Conservation: The Bigger Picture

Almost half of the species featured in BBC's Planet Earth II are listed by the IUCN as being ‘near threatened’, ‘vulnerable’, ‘threatened’ or ‘critically endangered’ thanks to human activity. Laura Cole sits down with three members from the BBC’s Natural History Unit to ask why these threats aren’t directly stated

Resources: Tapping the Future

Frankincense grows wild in the epic landscapes of the self-declared state of Somaliland in the Sanaag and Golis Mountains. With demand increasing, Ashley Hamer askes if the twin threats of climate change and human greed will see the burgeoning industry take a hit?

Travel: The Beagle Goes Blue

Nearly two centuries ago, Australia’s Blue Mountains proved to be one of Charles Darwin’s most pivotal sources of inspiration. Melody Kemp retraces the naturalist’s footsteps

Explore: Going for Gold

Following the route of the 1898 Klondike Gold Rush, Felicity Aston travels into the heart of the Canadian Yukon in search of treasure. Can she strike it rich?

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE