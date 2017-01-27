  2. Home/
  3. Magazine/
  4. Magazine Issues/
  5. February 2017


Education Partners

The University of St Andrews

For graduates of St Andrews' top-rated degrees in Geography and…

Travel Partners

Discover the World

Discover the World - Creating Outstanding Holidays for over 30…

Education Partners

Birkbeck, University of London

Department of Geography, Environment and Development Studies at Birkbeck, University…

Education Partners

University of Malta

University of Malta – International Collaborative Programmes

Travel Partners

Travel The Unknown

Travel The Unknown – Small group and tailor-made tours

Education Partners

The University of Leicester

We think a university should be about empowering people to…

Charity Partners

CARE Nepal Trek 2017: 6-17 October 2017

Looking for that trip of a lifetime? Has Nepal long…

Education Partners

Bath Spa University

Bath Spa is the university of choice for the study…

Travel Partners

Silversea Expeditions

Silversea Expeditions – taking you to some of the most…

Travel Partners

Ponant - Yacht Cruises and Expeditions

Bringing the ‘French Touch’ to travelling the world’s oceans

Travel Partners

Oceanwide Expeditions

Oceanwide Expeditions provides quality, unique, of the beaten track adventures…

Education Partners

Natural Resources Institute, University of Greenwich

Geography and Environmental Science at Natural Resources Institute, University of…

Travel Partners

Coral Expeditions

Coral Expeditions welcomes guests from all over the world on…

Partners

British Library – Mapping the Future

Mapping the Future – Saturday 11 February, 10.30-17.30

Travel Partners

North Star Cruises Australia

North Star Cruises Australia conducts adventure-cruises all around the spectacular…

Travel Partners

Voyages to Antiquity

Discover hidden depths to your favourite destinations with small ship…

Education Partners

University of Hertfordshire

University of Hertfordshire – Geography, Environment and Agriculture degrees

Education Partners

The University of Cumbria

Postgraduate study for the leaders and educators of our future

Charity Partners

Macmillan Hiking Challenges

Want to explore the world, challenge yourself and help a…

Education Partners

The University of Winchester

The University of Winchester was established in 1840 as a…

February 2017

February 2017
 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

cattle

Photostory: Life by the Horns

In South Sudan, Tariq Zaidi documents the Mundari tribe, farmers of a breed of cattle called Ankole-Watusi – a distinctive white animal with curved horns, also known as ‘the cattle of kings’

 

spain

Population: Aragón’s Abandoned Villages

The thousand-year-old Kingdom of Aragón is today home to Europe’s largest number of abandoned villages. Jules Stewart reports on its repopulation efforts

 

planet earth

Conservation: The Bigger Picture

Almost half of the species featured in BBC's Planet Earth II are listed by the IUCN as being ‘near threatened’, ‘vulnerable’, ‘threatened’ or ‘critically endangered’ thanks to human activity. Laura Cole sits down with three members from the BBC’s Natural History Unit to ask why these threats aren’t directly stated

 

frankincense

Resources: Tapping the Future

Frankincense grows wild in the epic landscapes of the self-declared state of Somaliland in the Sanaag and Golis Mountains. With demand increasing, Ashley Hamer askes if the twin threats of climate change and human greed will see the burgeoning industry take a hit?

 

blue mountains

Travel: The Beagle Goes Blue

Nearly two centuries ago, Australia’s Blue Mountains proved to be one of Charles Darwin’s most pivotal sources of inspiration. Melody Kemp retraces the naturalist’s footsteps

 

explore

Explore: Going for Gold

Following the route of the 1898 Klondike Gold Rush, Felicity Aston travels into the heart of the Canadian Yukon in search of treasure. Can she strike it rich?

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

LATEST ISSUES

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

MaltaUni300x100UniOfHertsBuilding300x100StAndrewsUniBuildingLogo300x100

TRAVEL PARTNERS

CoxKing300x100

Intrepid300x100

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...
    Dealing with drugs
    While Ebola makes the headlines, a raft of unreported and under-researched diseases are responsible for far more deaths across Africa every year. But ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More MAGAZINE ISSUES...