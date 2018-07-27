  2. Home/
  3. Geopolitics/
  4. Geopolitics/
  5. Divided Island: an Arctic dispute

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Divided Island: an Arctic dispute

Hans Island has been contested by Canada and Denmark for the best part of 50 years Hans Island has been contested by Canada and Denmark for the best part of 50 years Deadlyphoto.com/Alamy
27 Jul
2018
Steps are being taken to resolve the heated question of who owns a remote Arctic island claimed by both Canada and Denmark

Far up in the high Arctic, a thin channel – only 26km across at the narrowest point – divides Canada’s Ellesmere Island from the semi-autonomous island of Greenland. This is the Kennedy Channel, which serves as the border between Canada and Denmark.

In recent decades, it has also been the scene of a minor diplomatic spat over the sovereignty of Hans Island, a small rocky entity which both countries have tried to claim since official borders were first drawn up in the 1970s. Canada and Denmark have taken actions over the years to enforce their right to the island, including both countries’ military forces making symbolic stops on the island to raise their respective flags (and leave bottles of liquor for their rivals).

island2Historic illustration of the Kennedy Channel between Greenland and Ellesmere Island, 1860

The island in question – known by Greenlanders as ‘Tartupaluk’ – measures only 1.3 square km, and is completely uninhabited, as well as being devoid of any known resources. So why does either country care about ownership? ‘There are likely several aspects: maritime access rights, fisheries, and the continental shelf,’ explains Duncan Depledge, associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute. ‘These aren’t obvious today, but perhaps in the future they will be meaningful if sea ice continues to retreat for longer and longer periods. I think there is a symbolic value to consider as well. With the dispute running for as long as it has, I imagine neither side wants to be seen giving anything up in the region, especially at a time when all the Arctic states are looking to show their credentials.’

Recently, both counties – together with the Greenland government – decided to settle the issue once and for all, with the creation of a joint task force to finally establish sovereignty, as well as settling separate disputes relating to fishing and natural gas in the Labrador Sea to the south. ‘As an Arctic nation, Canada is committed to working collaboratively with its Arctic neighbours to address issues of mutual concern,’ said Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, while her opposite number for Denmark, Anders Samuelsen, called it ‘a breakthrough in our joint efforts to resolve the question of sovereignty of Hans Island and other issues.’ 

greenland map

While the task force will likely be led by legal experts, ‘it will also be necessary to draw on the scientific and technical expertise from a variety of other federal government departments, such as those dealing with indigenous affairs, fisheries and oceans and natural resources,’ according to Elizabeth Reid, spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada. ‘Further, Government of Nunavut officials and northern indigenous representatives will also be engaged as discussions progress.’ No timetable has yet been agreed, but reports suggest that it could be a decade before a final decision is reached.

This was published in the August 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.