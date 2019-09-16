Where in the world? October 2019

Identify this country using the following clues

• Borders four other countries, totalling 4,220km.

• Over half the population is under the age of 25.

• The name is derived from a local dialect word meaning ‘vast place’.

• Exports of resources such as diamonds and uranium are central to the national economy.

• Was the first country in the world to incorporate the protection of the environment into its constitution.

