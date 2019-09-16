Where in the world? October 2019

• Borders four other countries, totalling 4,220km.
• Over half the population is under the age of 25.
• The name is derived from a local dialect word meaning ‘vast place’.
• Exports of resources such as diamonds and uranium are central to the national economy.
• Was the first country in the world to incorporate the protection of the environment into its constitution.
