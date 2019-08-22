Where in the World? September 2019

Identify this country using the following clues

• Has one neighbouring land border, that extends for 237km.

• Approximately 70 per cent of the country is considered mountainous, with a high point of 1,950m.

• Includes roughly 3,000 small and uninhabited islands off the western and southern coasts.

• One of the world's lowest birth rates, comparable with Portugal and Greece.

• Population is around twice the size of Madagascar.

This was published in the September 2019 edition of Geographical magazine