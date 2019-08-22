Where in the World? September 2019

• Has one neighbouring land border, that extends for 237km.
• Approximately 70 per cent of the country is considered mountainous, with a high point of 1,950m.
• Includes roughly 3,000 small and uninhabited islands off the western and southern coasts.
• One of the world's lowest birth rates, comparable with Portugal and Greece.
• Population is around twice the size of Madagascar.
Please register or login. You need to be a registered member of the site to enter Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.
This was published in the September 2019 edition of Geographical magazine
Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!