Where in the World? August 2019

• Has a population slightly smaller than that of Thailand.
• Has six different internet country codes.
• Total coastline extends for 4,853km, including the Mediterranean Sea, the Caribbean, and the Indian Ocean.
• The capital city has over ten million residents.
• Laws prohibit the collection of personal data such as ethnicity or religious beliefs.
This was published in the August 2019 edition of Geographical magazine
