Where in the World? August 2019

Identify this country using the following clues

• Has a population slightly smaller than that of Thailand.

• Has six different internet country codes.

• Total coastline extends for 4,853km, including the Mediterranean Sea, the Caribbean, and the Indian Ocean.

• The capital city has over ten million residents.

• Laws prohibit the collection of personal data such as ethnicity or religious beliefs.

Please register or login . You need to be a registered member of the site to enter Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.

This was published in the August 2019 edition of Geographical magazine