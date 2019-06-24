Where in the World? July 2019

Identify this country using the following clues

1. Historically formed by the coming together of four different tribes.



2. Total land area is around half the size of Nicaragua.



3. Borders four countries, and has a 498km coastline.



4. The white wagtail is a national symbol.



5. Around one third of the two million population live in the capital city

This was published in the July 2019 edition of Geographical magazine