Where in the World? June 2019

Identify this country using the following clues

1. English is the one official language, albeit with many different dialects.

2. Has a population double that of Luxembourg, with a capital home to just over half a million people.

3. The highest point reaches 940m, and is a bird-watching hotspot.

4. A national holiday is held on 31 August, the anniversary of independence.

5. It’s home to the world’s largest natural reservoir of asphalt.

Please register or login . You need to be a registered member of the site to enter Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.

This was published in the June 2019 edition of Geographical magazine