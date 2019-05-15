Where in the World? June 2019

1. English is the one official language, albeit with many different dialects.
2. Has a population double that of Luxembourg, with a capital home to just over half a million people.
3. The highest point reaches 940m, and is a bird-watching hotspot.
4. A national holiday is held on 31 August, the anniversary of independence.
5. It’s home to the world’s largest natural reservoir of asphalt.
This was published in the June 2019 edition of Geographical magazine
