1 Landlocked, with a total border of 2,322km.
2 Has one of the world’s lowest birth rates.
3 A song originally written for a play in 1872 became the national anthem in 1904.
4 Has a railway network 3,809km long, with more than 44,000km worth of roads.
5 Major industries include automobiles, iron and steel, rubber, clothes, and wheat.
This was published in the May 2019 edition of Geographical magazine
