Identify this country using the following clues

1 Landlocked, with a total border of 2,322km.

2 Has one of the world’s lowest birth rates.

3 A song originally written for a play in 1872 became the national anthem in 1904.

4 Has a railway network 3,809km long, with more than 44,000km worth of roads.

5 Major industries include automobiles, iron and steel, rubber, clothes, and wheat.

This was published in the May 2019 edition of Geographical magazine