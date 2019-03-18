Identify this country using the following clues

1 Land area nearly double the size of Cyprus, with a 499km coastline.

2 Nearly 40 per cent of the population is under the age of 25.

3 The national symbol is a golden falcon.

4 Has the third lowest death rate in the entire world.

5 The name is derived from the capital city, which translates as ‘fortress’.

This was published in the April 2019 edition of Geographical magazine