1 Total land boundaries of 3,229km, with one border partly formed by a river.
2 Double the population of Togo, with an average age of just 20 years old.
3 Major mining industries include coal, gold, platinum, copper, nickel, tin, diamonds and clay.
4 Official languages include English and 13 minority languages.
5 One third of the population is urban, with 1.5 million living in the capital.
This was published in the March 2019 edition of Geographical magazine
