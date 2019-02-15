Identify this country using the following clues

1 Total land boundaries of 3,229km, with one border partly formed by a river.

2 Double the population of Togo, with an average age of just 20 years old.

3 Major mining industries include coal, gold, platinum, copper, nickel, tin, diamonds and clay.

4 Official languages include English and 13 minority languages.

5 One third of the population is urban, with 1.5 million living in the capital.

Please register or login . You need to be a registered member of the site to enter Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.

This was published in the March 2019 edition of Geographical magazine