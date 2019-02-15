  2. Home/
March 2019
Identify this country using the following clues

Total land boundaries of 3,229km, with one border partly formed by a river.

Double the population of Togo, with an average  age of just 20 years old.

Major mining industries include coal, gold, platinum, copper, nickel, tin, diamonds and clay.

Official languages include English and 13 minority languages.

One third of the population is urban,  with 1.5 million  living in the capital.

This was published in the March 2019 edition of Geographical magazine

