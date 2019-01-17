Identify this country using the following clues

1. The interior of the country is sparsely populated, with a volcanic landscape reaching a peak of nearly 1,500m high.

2. Around two-thirds of the population are Roman Catholic.

3. Total area is only one per cent the size of Panama.

4. The national symbols are a bird and a flower, with national colours of green, yellow, black, white and red.

5. The country name refers to a day of the week.

This was published in the February 2019 edition of Geographical magazine