Identify this country using the following clues

1. It borders five countries, and has nearly 300km of coastline.

2. It has nearly 250km of railway tracks.

3. The official language is only the second-most spoken across the country.

4. Its name directly translates to ‘black mountain’.

5. It has half the population of Mauritius.

This was published in the January 2019 edition of Geographical magazine