Identify this country using the following clues

1. One third of the country is covered by forest.

2. Land area is twice the size of Sri Lanka.

3. One national symbol is a turquoise-browed bird.

4. Independence was declared in 1821.

5. Just over half the population are Roman Catholic, while more than 95 per cent speak Spanish.

Please register or login . You need to be a registered member of the site to enter Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.

This was published in the November 2018 edition of Geographical magazine