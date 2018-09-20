  2. Home/
Identify this country using the following clues

1. French is one of the two official languages.

2.The land area covers nearly 600,000 sq km, and includes the world’s fourth largest island.

3. Agricultural items produced include coffee, vanilla, cocoa, rice, bananas, and peanuts.

4. A 2005 film of the same name took over £400million at the box office.

5. The national colours consist of red, green, and white.

 

This was published in the October 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

