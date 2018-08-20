  2. Home/
September 2018

September 2018
Identify this country using the following clues

1. Total land borders of 2,742km, it neighbours four other states.

2. Has half the obesity rate of New Zealand.

3. Has at least 134 living languages, including 112 indigenous languages.

4. The country's highest point reaches a peak of 4,095m.

5. The national anthem was adopted from the popular French melody La Rosalie.
 

padlockPlease register or login. You need to be a registered member of the site to enter Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.

 

This was published in the September 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

