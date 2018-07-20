Identify this country using the following clues

1. Home to a 1,318km coastline.

2. The population is heavily concentrated to the northeast, with over a million in the capital city.

3. Land area is double the size of Switzerland or the Netherlands.

4. The four national colours represent such values as ‘neutrality’ and ‘fertility’.

5. Immigrants make up an estimated 88 per cent of the total population.



This was published in the August 2018 edition of Geographical magazine