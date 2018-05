Identify this country using the following clues

1. Around one-third of the population lives in the capital city.

2. The total land area is less than half the size of Singapore and contains 1,190 islands.

3. 13.7 per cent of the national GDP is spent on healthcare, the fourth highest in the world.

4. The road network is three times the length of Gibraltar's.

5. A golf course sits at the country's highest point.



This was published in the June 2018 edition of Geographical magazine