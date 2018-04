Identify this country using the following clues

1. The relief is predominantly mountainous, with a highest point of 3,724m.

2. The land area is similar to that of Burkina Faso, and it has a 15,134km coastline.

3. Almost 90 per cent of the population is urban, with the largest city home to four times the population of the capital.

4. Has the same number of paved airport runways as North Korea.

5. Has the longest single-word place name in the world containing 85 characters.



Please register or login . You need to be a registered member of the site to enter Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.

This was published in the May 2018 edition of Geographical magazine