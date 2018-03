Identify this country using the following clues

1. Borders five countries, with a land area half the size of South Korea.

2. The capital city is home to approximately 400,000 people.

3. The national anthem, adopted in 1993, is based on a traditional folk song.

4. A coat of arms, featuring the Cross of St Cyril and St Methodius, adorns the national flag.

5. A quarter of its nationwide energy is generated by nuclear power.