Identify this country using the following clues

1. A landlocked country, the highest point reaches just over 1,000m in altitude.

2. One of the lowest recorded population growth rates in the world, nearly equal to Cuba and Romania.

3. English is spoken by around 16 per cent of the population.

4. Its total road network is nearly twice as long as in South Korea.

5. Paprika is an important ingredient in much traditional cooking.