February 2018

Identify this country using the following clues

1. A population slightly smaller than that of London.

2. The land area is twice the size of Israel.

3. It has four official languages, one of which is only spoken in a specific region to the southeast.

4. Founded in the 13th century, but did not officially become a UN member until 2002.

5. Has won more Nobel Prizes and registered more patents per capita than any other country.

(Note: A production error has led to an incorrect clue being printed in this month’s print copy of the magazine. The correct Clue No. 4 is above. Our apologies.)

