Identify this country using the following clues

1. Borders seven other countries, with an international border totalling 5,618km.

2. A population double that of Sri Lanka, and four times that of Somalia.

3. One of the top five death rates in the world.

4. Highest point is a mountain just over 2,000m high.

5. The national dish has many variations, all of which embrace beetroot as the main ingredient.