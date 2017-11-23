  2. Home/
December 2017

Identify this country using the following clues

1. Life expectancy at birth is nearly 81 years.

2. Most of the population is concentrated to the southwest.

3. Home to nearly 188,000 lakes.

4. Land area is slightly larger than Vietnam.

5. At London 2012, it came third in Olympic medals per head of population

 

The first five correct entries drawn win a Cicerone guide of their choice (please state preference on entry).

For a list of all Cicerone's guides, visit cicerone.co.uk. Use the code ‘GEOGRAPHICAL’ to get a 25 per cent discount on any Cicerone guide purchased.

  

padlockPlease register or login. You need to be a registered member of the site to enter Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.

 

This was published in the December 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

