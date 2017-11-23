Identify this country using the following clues

1. Life expectancy at birth is nearly 81 years.

2. Most of the population is concentrated to the southwest.

3. Home to nearly 188,000 lakes.

4. Land area is slightly larger than Vietnam.

5. At London 2012, it came third in Olympic medals per head of population

This was published in the December 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.