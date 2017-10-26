Identify this country using the following clues

1. Land area is double the size of Tanzania.

2. A quarter of the population is under the age of 14.

3. More than ten million people live in the capital city.

4. National colours are red and white, and independence is celebrated on 17 August.

5. Home to the largest Muslim population in the world.

This was published in the November 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.