Identify this country using the following clues

1. It has a fertility rate similar to Belarus, Cyprus, and Albania.

2. It has two autonomous cities and 17 autonomous communities.

3. Environmental issues include desertification and water pollution.

4. Natural resources include coal, lignite, iron ore, copper, lead, zinc, and uranium.

5. 17 per cent of the country speaks the language of an aspiring independent nation.

This was published in the October 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.