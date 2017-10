Identify this country using the following clues

1. Nearly 90 per cent of the country is classified as desert.

2. It has a population roughly half that of the Netherlands.

3. It has 1,744km of land boundaries and a 26km coastline.

4. Over a quarter of its adults are obese.

5. It has twice as many airports as Singapore.

This was published in the September 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.