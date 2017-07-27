Identify this country using the following clues

1. It is the world’s eighth largest country by land area.

2. One third of the population lives in the capital city.

3. It has a net migration rate equal to Iran and Cameroon.

4. The lowest point is 105m below sea level.

5. Agricultural products include sunflower seeds, lemons, soybeans, grapes, corn, peanuts and wheat.

The first five correct entries drawn win a Cicerone guide of their choice (please state your preference on entry).

For a list of all Cicerone’s guides, visit www.cicerone.co.uk. Use the code ‘GEOGRAPHICAL’ to get a 25 per cent discount on any Cicerone guide purchased.

Please register or login . You need to be a registered member of the site to enter Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.

This was published in the August 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.