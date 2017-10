Identify this country using the following clues

1. It has land borders with three other countries.

2. The birth rate is half that of Oman.

3. Petroleum forms 39 per cent of national exports.

4. Over 80 per cent of the population live in urban areas.

5. It has over 50,000 islands, and one active volcano.

This was published in the July 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.