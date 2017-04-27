Identify this country using the following clues

1. Three quarters of the population is urban, with over a million in the capital.

2. The average age is double that of Niger.

3. It has two land borders and a coastline measuring 1,290km.

4. The unemployment rate is similar to that of Colombia.

5. Last year, it ran on 100 per cent renewable energy for 76 days straight.

This was published in the May 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.