May 2017

May 2017 Shutterstock
Identify this country using the following clues

1. Three quarters of the population is urban, with over a million in the capital.

2. The average age is double that of Niger.

3. It has two land borders and a coastline measuring 1,290km.

4. The unemployment rate is similar to that of Colombia.

5. Last year, it ran on 100 per cent renewable energy for 76 days straight.

 

The first five correct entries drawn win a Cicerone guide of their choice (please state your preference on entry).  

For a list of all Cicerone’s guides, visit www.cicerone.co.uk. Use the code ‘GEOGRAPHICAL’ to get a 25 per cent discount on any Cicerone guide purchased.

 

padlockPlease register or login. You need to be a registered member of the site to enter Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.

 

This was published in the May 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

