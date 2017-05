Identify this country using the following clues

1. It was a British colony for almost a century.

2. Approximately 110 of the 332 islands are inhabited.

3. Population growth rate is a third that of Kenya.

4. Approximately 55 per cent of the land is forested.

5. Life expectancy is equal to that of Belarus, Indonesia and Egypt.

This was published in the March 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.