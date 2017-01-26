Identify this country using the following clues

1. Has a population ten times that of Jordan.



2. Borders nine countries, covering a total length of 3,714km.



3. Has a birth rate half that of Argentina.



4. There are 119 mobile phone subscriptions per 100 people.



5. It has a rail network half the length of Russia's.



The first five correct entries drawn win a Cicerone guide of their choice.

This was published in the February 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.