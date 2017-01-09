  2. Home/
January 2017

Identify this country using the following clues

1. Net migration is equal to that of the United States.

2. There are significant economic disparities between the north and south of the country.

3. The land area is half that of Ukraine.

4. More than 20 per cent of the population is over 65-years-old.

5. Germany is its biggest trading partner.

 

The first five correct entries drawn win a Cicerone guide of their choice.  

For a list of all Cicerone’s guides, visit www.cicerone.co.uk. Use the code ‘GEOGRAPHICAL’ to get a 25 per cent discount on any Cicerone guide purchased.

 

padlockPlease register or login. You need to be a registered member of the site to enter Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.

 

This was published in the January 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

