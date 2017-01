Identify this country using the following clues

1. The land area is equal to that of Norway.



2. The average age is half that of Sweden.



3. Aside from the official languages, there are 60 native dialects.



4. It became independent in 1960.



5. It shares a currency with seven other neighbouring nations.



This was published in the December 2016 edition of Geographical magazine.