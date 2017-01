Identify this country using the following clues

1. Its population is double that of Luxembourg.



2. The literacy rate is 99.1 per cent.

3. It has three UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

4. The percentage of people living in urban areas is double that found in India.

5. The unemployment rate is half that of Spain.

This was published in the November 2016 edition of Geographical magazine.