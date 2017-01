Identify this country using the following clues

1. The land area is roughly double that of Texas.

2. Its fertility rate is a third of Niger’s, but double that of Hong Kong.

3. The highest point is just under half the height of Mount Everest.

4. 90 per cent of the Earth’s platinum metals and 41 per cent of the world’s gold are found there.

5. Its CO2 emissions per capita are half that of Canada.

Please register or login . You need to be a registered member of the site to enter Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.

This was published in the October 2016 edition of Geographical magazine.