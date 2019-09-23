WIN: The Royal Geographical Society Puzzle Book

The Royal Geographical Society Puzzle Book is a collection of quizzes designed to test your knowledge about the world of exploration like never before

Comprising of 50 unforgettable explorer profiles and expeditions retold through a set of increasingly difficult questions, the Society puzzle book is perfect for the budding geographer to the most veteran explorers and travellers. Throughout the book readers will be challenged to pit their wits against some of the world’s most legendary explorers and answer questions on the complex nature of exploring and understanding our world. From Shackleton’s three Antarctic expeditions to Ellen MacArthur's Vendée Globe solo race – readers are invited to test their geographical skills against some of the most experienced cartographers, geographers and explorers of all time.

To celebrate the release of this unique puzzle book, Geographical is giving away five copies to our readers. All you have to do is work out the answer to following brain-teaser, and send your entry via email by clicking the link below. The first five correct entries picked at random after the closing date of Friday 18 October will win a copy of the book.

