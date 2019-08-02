  2. Home/
  WIN Chernobyl on Blu-ray

WIN Chernobyl on Blu-ray

02 Aug
2019
We have three copies of the critically acclaimed series, Chernobyl, to give away on Blu-ray

Sky Atlantic’s Chernobyl, the series that tells the story of the world’s most deadly nuclear disaster, has generated a huge buzz. Described as ‘staggering’, ‘unmissable’ and ‘enthralling’ the five-part mini-series delves into the true story of the 1986 catastrophe, highlighting the heroism of employees, rescue workers and engineers but also conspiracy and cowardice at the highest levels. In doing so it asks uncomfortable questions about mankind’s response to its own failure and about the power of the state.

THE PRIZE

Chernobyl Blu-ray

The complete Chernobyl series on Blu-ray. The complete five-part series from Acorn Media International.

HOW TO ENTER
To enter simply answer the following question:

What was the nickname given to the 500,000 workers brought in to deal with the aftermath of the Chernobyl accident?
(For a clue, see our report from the site by Mary-Ann Ochota)

Click here to send your answers via email.
This competition closes on Friday 23 August. Winners will be picked at random from those who answer correctly and notified by email.

For full terms and conditions of Geographical competitions, click here.

