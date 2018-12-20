WIN An Adventure Weekend For Two With Secret Compass

Need more adventure in your diary for 2019? Well, look no further. Secret Compass is giving away two spaces on an Adventure Weekend in the Brecon Beacons

Set against the dramatic ridges, peaks and mountain lakes of the Brecon Beacons National Park, the Secret Compass Adventure weekends are a challenging and memorable taste of life on expedition. Including long days of trekking, packrafting and abseiling, an introduction to expedition kit, food and wild camping this is the perfect opportunity to get out and experience one of the UK's most unspoilt areas of natural wilderness.

THE PRIZE

You can win two spots on one of Secret Compass' Wales weekends in 2019, of choice to the winner. Total cost of price: £500. Dates available include: 12-14 April • 28-30 June • 13-15 September.

Accommodation will be in a comfortable bunkhouse set in the heart of the national park on the Friday night. On Saturday night you will wild camp near the Brecon Beacons either in hammocks or tents. The expedition ends on Sunday afternoon.

All food will be provided for Saturday and Sunday. The food will involve packed lunch style fresh and packaged foods and snacks, plus dehydrated expedition foods.

Teammates will either drive themselves to the bunkhouse, or can opt for collection from Newport station in a minibus. From the bunkhouse you’ll set off in vehicles then will begin the expedition in packrafts. There will be lifts back to Newport at the end of the weekend for those who need them.

Secret Compass will provide a detailed handbook containing all the information you'll need for the weekend including a broken down itinerary and a recommended kit list.

Click here for more information on the weekend

HOW TO ENTER

There are a handful of ways to enter this great competition, each giving you an extra chance at nabbing the prize. First, simply answer the question below, then select from any (or all) of the options available to increase your chances of winning!

Secret Compass - Brecon Beacons Expedition

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

One entry per person • Entrants must be at least 21 years old • The prize includes: two places on a Secret Compass Adventure Weekend in Wales (subject to the weekend meeting minimum numbers of participants for the weekend - other than the winners. i.e. team of six must be booked on to the weekend for it to run) • The prize does not include: Transport and dinner on Friday night or any specialist personal gear • The prize cannot be exchanged for a cash alternative nor sold or used by anyone other than the winner • Neither the Promoter nor any other person or party associated with this promotion shall be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever suffered (including, but not limited to, indirect or consequential loss or damage) or personal injury or death suffered or sustained in connection with either participation in this promotion or with any prizes offered • The winner will be selected randomly from correct answers and valid entry methods • Attempts will be made to notify the winner by the email provided at the time of entry • If the promoter, having used reasonable efforts, is unable to contact the winner, then the prize is forfeited and further draw(s) will be conducted • Secret Compass reserves the right to refuse the winner if he or she does not meet the fitness requirements or if they suffer from any physical or mental health condition which may pose a threat to themselves or the wellbeing of the team • The winner will be required to submit an expedition application as per Secret Compass' legal requirements, and Secret Compass reserves the right to refuse acceptance onto the expedition team if necessary • The prize is non-transferable • Secret Compass cannot be held liable for IT system failures or delays or loss of entries • Employees of the promoter Secret Compass all other prize partners, its agents or anyone professionally connected with the promotion, and their families, are excluded from entering this competition • Acceptance of these terms and conditions is a condition of entry • No purchase necessary.