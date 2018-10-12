  2. Home/
WIN: You Are Here by Nicholas Crane!
12 Oct
2018

‘We all have a world view. It is one of the things that makes us human. Wherever we come from, whoever we are, we all have to engage with people, places and our environment. Geography is a way of thinking’ – Nicholas Crane

In You Are Here, former RGS-IBG president and one of Britain’s foremost geographers, Nicholas Crane, distills a lifetime of work to make the case for geography’s importance to the world as we enter ever-more uncertain times. In his previous title, Crane took us on an epic journey to reveal the origins of our home nation. This time round, he’s covering the entire world in an accessible, engaging manner that will leave you more convinced than ever that we have entered a ‘Golden Age of Geography’.

Geographical has five copies of this remarkable book to give away to five lucky winners. Simply answer the question below (you can find a clue in the link above) and then add extra entries as appropriate. Closing date for entries will be 11:59pm on Wednesday 31 October. The winners will be drawn at random after that and notified by email. Click here for the full terms and conditions for Geographical competitions.

You Are Here Competition

