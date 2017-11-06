Geographical Instagram Contest

Each month we’ll give you a subject to capture and print the best ones in a future edition of our weekly email newsletter – Geographical Week!
Our new-look November issue focuses on the global gender gap in our in-depth Dossier (plus, see our two exclusive cartograms highlighting gender inequality across the EU and a global perspective on violence towards women). We also investigate the women fighting back against illegal land development in Thailand. As a result, this month we want to see pictures that highlight the themes of Equality and Gender.
Entering is easy! Simply share your shots to our Instagram channel using the hashtag #geographical_equality.
Sign up now for the newsletter to make sure you don’t miss a thing!