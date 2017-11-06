Geographical Instagram Contest

Fancy yourself as a budding photographer? Let’s see what you’ve got!

Each month we’ll give you a subject to capture and print the best ones in a future edition of our weekly email newsletter – Geographical Week!

Our new-look November issue focuses on the global gender gap in our in-depth Dossier (plus, see our two exclusive cartograms highlighting gender inequality across the EU and a global perspective on violence towards women). We also investigate the women fighting back against illegal land development in Thailand. As a result, this month we want to see pictures that highlight the themes of Equality and Gender.

Gender neutral toilets in Japan

Entering is easy! Simply share your shots to our Instagram channel using the hashtag #geographical_equality.

Sign up now for the newsletter to make sure you don’t miss a thing!