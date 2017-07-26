  2. Home/
WIN! Tokaido from FunForge

WIN! Tokaido from FunForge
26 Jul
2017
Travel through ancient Japan in this beautiful board game

Geographical has teamed up with board game specialists FunForge to offer five lucky readers a copy of the tabletop hit, Tokaido!

Tokaido is a recreation of walking through 18th century Japan from Kyoto to Edo, with players aiming to have the most rewarding experience they can along the way. Points are gained for stopping at hot springs, collecting souvenirs, admiring scenery, encountering fellow travellers and eating delicious foods. In Tokaido, it’s not about how fast you travel or how much wealth you obtain, but about how much you gain from the journey.

Read our full review of the tabletop and digital versions of the game here!

Tokaido

To win one of five copies of Tokaido, simply answer the following question:

How many official rest stations were there along the original Tōkaidō route?
(Click here to read our review for a clue as to the answer!)

Click here to send your answer.

Entries must be received before 11.59PM on Wednesday 16 August and must include your name, address and the correct answer.

Winners will be contacted shortly after the closing date. Click here for the full terms and conditions.

