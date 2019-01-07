  2. Home/
Can you complete this month’s Geographical crossword puzzle?

The first correctly completed crossword selected at random wins a copy of Philip’s Essential World Atlas – a comprehensive hardback atlas worth £25

Send your entry to Geographical, 3.16 Q West, 1100 Great West Road, Brentford, Middlesex, TW8 0GP, marked ‘December Crossword’. For more information visit www.octopusbooks.co.uk.

Entries close 17 January 2019.
GRID B

padlockPlease register or login to view crossword clues. You need to be a registered member of the site to participate in Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.


This was published in the January 2019 edition of Geographical magazine

