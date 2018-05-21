  2. Home/
June 2018

Can you complete this month’s Geographical crossword puzzle?

The first correctly completed crossword selected at random wins a copy of Philip’s Essential World Atlas – a comprehensive hardback atlas worth £25

Send your entry to Geographical, 3.16 Q West, 1100 Great West Road, Brentford, Middlesex, TW8 0GP, marked ‘June Crossword’. For more information visit www.octopusbooks.co.uk.

Entries close 21 June 2018.

6June

 

padlockPlease register or login to view crossword clues. You need to be a registered member of the site to participate in Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.

This was published in the June 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

