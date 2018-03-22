  2. Home/
Our directory of things of interest

April 2018

April 2018
Can you complete this month’s Geographical crossword puzzle?

The first correctly completed crossword selected at random wins a copy of Philip’s Essential World Atlas – a comprehensive hardback atlas worth £25

Send your entry to Geographical, 3.16 Q West, 1100 Great West Road, Brentford, Middlesex, TW8 0GP, marked ‘April Crossword’. For more information visit www.octopusbooks.co.uk.

Entries close 19 April 2018.

4Apr

 

padlockPlease register or login to view crossword clues. You need to be a registered member of the site to participate in Geographical competitions and quizzes. It is FREE to register.

This was published in the April 2018 edition of Geographical magazine.

